An IDF update

JNS has a good update on the progress of the IDF’s war on Hamas in the story “IDF strikes 250 terror sites in Gaza as ground battles intensify.” The story includes the heartwarming IDF tweet below picturing a five bygone Hamas leaders in happier days. Unfortunately, however, Hamas appears to be incredibly well stocked with rockets and other munitions. The Times of Israel reports that Hamas rocket barrages continue to target Gaza border towns and that the Biden administration continues to harass Israel to supply the enemy. With friends like Biden…

Our forces continue to operate against Hamas’ leadership in Gaza: 🔴IDF forces eliminated several Hamas commanders and operatives of the Northern Gaza Strip Brigade—the second largest brigade of Hamas—who were hiding in a tunnel located near the Indonesian Hospital during the… pic.twitter.com/mydADVsJaX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 6, 2023

I also recommend Dan Senor’s December 4 podcast with Haviv Rettig Gur below.