Annals of strategery

The IDF has announced that Hamas violated the terms of the current ceasefire and that it has resumed combat operations against Hamas in Gaza (below). The Times of Israel has posted a long story on the resumption of combat this morning here.

Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory. The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/gVRpctD79R — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 1, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel and met with its war cabinet yesterday. He continues to caution Israel on the law of war, as though the IDF is some kind of a scofflaw. He made it clear that the Biden administration is unhappy with Israel and seeks to impose constraints on the operation of the IDF in Gaza. The Times of Israel covers Blinken’s visit here. The Biden administration does not sound like a friend or ally of Israel.

It is reported in the Israeli media that Blinken cautioned the war cabinet — “‘I Don’t Think You Have the Credit’ to Fight Hamas to Finish.” Ed Morrissey covers that report over at Hot Air in the linked post. I would like to counsel Israel to take the cash and let the credit go, but I am afraid it needs both.

Assuming the statement was made as reported, the meaning of Blinken’s statement is not entirely clear. It is cryptic. Some translation is required. I think it means that the Biden administration has now determined to hamstring Israel in its effort to eliminate Hamas.

Today it is also reported that Hamas branded Israeli child hostages in case they escaped. The Times of Israel covers that story here. Blinken might want to warn Hamas that they stand to be whipped with a wet noodle if they keep it up.