Announcement: Live Podcast Taping Friday Evening

One of the biggest practical problems with the weekly Three Whisky Happy Hour podcast taping is that our schedules are always difficult and subject to last minute changes, which is why we often have to record early Saturday morning. But this week, likely because of the holiday slowdown, we were able to fix a firm time for Friday evening that actually coincides with happy hour (5 pm Pacific), so we can have proper whisky, and invite all comers to join us live in a webinar format at this link.

We’ll talk about the crazy Colorado Supreme Court ruling on Trump, and revisit a couple of leftover issues from the epic Cage Match from two weeks ago about Ukraine and J6, and take some of your questions.