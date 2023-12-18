Beyond Bidenomics!

Washington Post White House reporter Tyler Pager has an unintentionally funny story reporting that President Biden is frustrated with his increasingly dismal poll numbers. He deems them humiliating for a man of his stature. He has ordered his team do something about them.

Biden conceives the problem as one of marketing. His policies, as we all know, have brought us peace and prosperity. For some reason or other, however, claiming ownership of “Bidenomics” hasn’t done the trick.

Pager’s story has set my creative juices flowing. These are my contributions to the new marketing effort. It’s easy if you think the American people are, on average, morons. They are in no position to assess the positive impact of the Biden regime on them.

Paging Tyler Pager! Let’s get going! Forgive the exclamation points, but I’m trying to generate some enthusiasm here:

• Peace through diversity, equity and inclusion!

• Trillions to change the climate — and you!

• Rising prices — not as bad as you think!

• Suffer little children — and forbid them not to come unto him!

• Oo la la — I picked Kamala!

• The Houthis — who cares?

• Iran — I ran!

• I put the “in” in inflation!

• I put the You in Ukraine!

• Supporting my family since January 3, 1973!

You get the idea. We’ve only just begun. Let’s take those superficial weaknesses and turn them into strengths[!].