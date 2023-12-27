California Ups the Ante

California has so much going for it that it should have been indestructible. But it turns out there is nothing that liberalism can’t destroy. People–that is, taxpayers–are fleeing California in droves, and the state is experiencing a budget crisis. Conversely, illegal aliens who cross the southern border undetected generally head for California, where they know they can expect a warm welcome.

And it is about to get warmer. California is now opening its Medicaid system to all, “papers or no papers.” This expansion has been in progress for a while:

Next year, California will extend Medi-Cal benefits to the last remaining group of undocumented people — those ages 26 to 49 — in what is expected to be its biggest expansion of coverage since key provisions in the Affordable Care Act were implemented in 2014. State officials have estimated that more than 700,000 people will be eligible to gain “full scope” coverage for the first time….

Apparently the entire cost of this expansion will be borne by California taxpayers:

Although Medicaid is a federal-state program, states cannot use federal funds to pay for full-scope Medicaid for non-citizens without what the state calls “satisfactory” immigration status. California, however, has been using state funds to phase in full-scope Medi-Cal for undocumented immigrants who meet its income and other requirements.

This most recent expansion will cost billions and will compound California’s budget death spiral. This particular wound is self-inflicted, but of course the predicate for it is Biden’s open border policy, under which millions of illegals have flooded into America. And why not? Welfare in California, and most if not all other states, pays better than a daily wage in a large majority of countries. As long as we continue to invite all comers, there will be no shortage of those wanting to enter what must, to them, appear a promised land of free money.