First They Came For Your Car…

…now they are coming for your meat. Global warming, the universal excuse for left-wing policies designed to make your life worse, demands that modern agriculture be shut down. If you think that is an exaggeration, talk to anyone in Sri Lanka or the Netherlands.

The UN’s COP28 global warming conference in Dubai is turning its attention to agriculture:

Climate advocacy groups are pressuring world governments gathered at this year’s United Nation’s COP28 climate conference in Dubai to commit to cutting global food sector emissions, as the conference host promises to put agriculture in the spotlight. Global food systems- including farming and land use, livestock production, household food consumption and waste, and energy used in the farm and food retail sectors – account for 31% of human-made greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

How do you cut down on those emissions? Basically, by doing away with meat and substituting insects as a protein source for the masses.

A full day of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP), Dec. 10, will be dedicated to food and agriculture – a first for any COP – and the United Arab Emirates host has said the event will be a “game-changer for food systems.”

A “game changer” for your diet.

Not coincidentally, the Biden EPA, which is running amok on several fronts, is promulgating new anti-methane regulations. At Legal Insurrection, Leslie Eastman points out that such regulations, while initially directed toward the oil and gas industries, can easily be deployed against agriculture, a major source of methane.

One thing you can be sure of: the liberals who are telling you to eat insects instead of steaks, pork chops, bacon and hamburgers will do no such thing themselves. Their plan is to drive up the price of meat to the point where you, and most people, can’t afford it, but they can. Meat will be like, say, truffles. And you will never have a chance to vote on this plan. It will be done through regulation, not legislation, and most people (if the liberals get their way) will never understand that it is left-wing government action that has priced them out of the market for meat.

Ms. Eastman embeds this tweet, which sums up not just the hypocrisy–hypocrisy is a minor failing–but the evil intent of global leftists:

“Climate Czar” John Kerry said that flying by private jet to a climate conference was “the only choice for somebody like me.” Sure. Eating steak is the only choice for somebody like Kerry, too–someone rich who has scarcely earned an honest dollar in his life, but who has lived on the public largesse and married many millions. You, on the other hand, are not “somebody like me.” Crickets and mealworms are said to be nutritious–and, more important, low in global warming emissions!