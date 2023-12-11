Global Warming: What Can’t It Do?

It was only a few years ago that global warming hysterics in Europe were predicting that snow would soon be a thing of the past. Children will grow up without ever seeing snow, they said. But it hasn’t turned out that way, and Europe is currently experiencing below-normal temperatures and heavy snowfall. (My wife and I got out of England a week ago, just ahead of the storm.) So you might think global warming hysterics would be abashed. But no.

Much of Europe has been hit with cold temperatures and heavy snow falls so far this month, taking Europeans by surprise. “Experts” blame warming.

***

Now with the heavy, record snowfall, global warming astrologists are looking a bit foolish and embarrassed. Their predictions are wrong. Already in November snow arrived and record amounts have fallen, like in Munich. This has sent the media scrambling for an explanation, and they have concocted one, reports German news magazine FOCUS. Here’s the explanation: “Experts agree: Heavy snowfall is a sign of climate change!” Strange how whenever there’s a winter with very little snowfall, that too is a sure sign of climate change. And when there are a couple of years of drought, it is the new climate normal. But when there’s too much rainfall, that too proves the climate is warming. No matter what happens, it’s a sign of climate change!

Of course the “experts” have some newly-devised theory about how global warming can produce cold, snowy conditions. The alarmists will never give up, because there is too much money riding on the climate bandwagon. But the rest of us can stop paying attention. As I have said before, I would be more impressed with “climate science” if it could predict something before it happened.