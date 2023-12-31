Posted on December 31, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Joe Biden

Happy New Year, Joe

The Washington Free Beacon has been tracking Joe Biden’s senior moments all year. They put together this “best of” compilation; it could have been a lot longer:

The frightening thing is that Biden may very well be president (or alleged president) for another four years beginning in January 2025.

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses