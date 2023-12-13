Hunter Says No

The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees subpoenaed Hunter Biden to give deposition testimony at 9:30 this morning. Instead of responding to the subpoena, Hunter gave a press conference in Washington at which he claimed to be ready to proceed, instead, with a public committee hearing. Of course there was no such hearing in progress before which he could have testified.

Hunter went on offense, repeatedly attacking “MAGA Republicans” who are investigating his father. The term “MAGA” polls poorly, so Democrats deploy it when possible. This is Hunter’s statement to reporters:

Hunter’s repeated claim that his father was not involved in his business is absurd on its face. Joe Biden was Hunter’s business. He had nothing to sell other than access to his father.

Contrary to the Bidens’ assertions that there is “no evidence” linking Joe to corruption, Speaker Mike Johnson has offered the following:

1. Biden family members and Biden business-linked entities received more than $15 million from individuals in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania, and China. 2. Joe Biden spoke with Hunter Biden’s business associates at least 22 times. 3. Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the business. 4. Joe Biden received “direct monthly payments” from Hunter Biden’s “Owasco PC” business account, which received “payments from Chinese-state linked companies and other foreign nationals and companies.” 5. Investigators flagged the Justice Department’s “deviations” in the five-year investigation into Hunter Biden. 6. An FBI FD-1023 form alleges Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe while vice president.

Jim Jordan and James Comer says the House will look into contempt proceedings against Hunter. I should hope so. Meanwhile, the House will vote this afternoon on whether to formally open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. I assume they wouldn’t hold this vote unless the resolution will pass.

The New York Times runs interference for Biden in a manner that would be amusing if the issues involved were not so serious:

The Republicans don’t have to “hunt” for an offense, as bribery is one of the two grounds for impeachment specified in the Constitution, along with treason. Whether they can prove it is another question, although the evidence already marshaled is impressive. And it is hard to explain why millions of foreign dollars found their way into the Biden family’s bank accounts–if Joe Biden wasn’t being bribed, what was the money for? The Democrats have not tried to answer that question.