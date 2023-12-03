In Re: Fetterman

I’m starting to think that maybe we should wish for more Democratic politicians to have strokes like John Fetterman, because it seems it might make them better. It looks to be so in the case of John Fetterman.

He’s clearly on the mend, not just physically, but mentally. First, in the aftermath of October 7, he has been unequivocally on the side of Israel, even seen parading outside the Capitol, in the midst of leftist pro-Hamas demonstrators, carrying an Israeli flag, which has infuriated the left.

And now he has said, hey—if we’re going to kick George Santos out of the House, when are we going to kick out Robert Menendez (the “Senator from Egypt,” Fetterman calls him) from the Senate? And he said this on The View, which has to be the least receptive possible outlet for this”

Fetterman: "We have a colleague in the Senate that's actually done much more sinister kinds of things. He needs to go. If you are going to expel Santos, how can you allow Menendez to remain in the Senate? Menendez is really a Senator for Egypt, not New Jersey." pic.twitter.com/OdWTznfnmL — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 1, 2023

To be sure, one wonders whether Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer put Fetterman up to this, hoping to bring pressure on Menendez to resign, and spare Democrats the agony of possibly losing his seat next year.

