Marching For Genocide

Joe Biden was in Los Angeles on Friday, and a mob showed up in the streets chanting for judenrein from the river to the sea:

L.A. – as Jews were lighting candles last night for Shabbat and the second night of Hanukkah, mobs of antisemites took to the streets to chant antisemitic slogans and graffiti buildings, including Synagogues. This particular location is the epicenter of Persian Jewish life on… pic.twitter.com/8oxrf6NjvF — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 9, 2023



The mob paused long enough to deface synagogues and other buildings. It has been said that we are living through a slow-motion Kristallnacht, and I think that is close to the mark.

By the way, Hamas has announced that it will not release any more hostages unless Israel accedes to its various impossible demands. Why do you think they are taking that position? I suspect there are two reasons. First, a lot of the hostages are already dead. Second, treatment of the surviving hostages, especially the women, has been so brutal, from October 7 to the present, that Hamas doesn’t dare let them free to tell their stories. Hamas isn’t even releasing the bodies of kidnapping victims who are acknowledged to have passed away, probably because they are embarrassed by the bodies’ condition.

But, hey, they youth of America are OK with all of it!