Michigan Supreme Court Punts on Trump

Michigan is one of a number of states in which anti-Trump forces have argued that he is barred from running for the presidency by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. That claim was rejected earlier this month by the Michigan Court of Appeals. Earlier today, Michigan’s Supreme Court, in an unsigned opinion, denied plaintiffs’ application for leave to appeal the Court of Appeals’ ruling. The Supreme Court stated its rationale briefly:

The application for leave to appeal the December 14, 2023 judgment of the Court of Appeals is considered, and it is DENIED, because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court.

One judge dissented, arguing that the Court should have taken the appeal and ruled that Trump is, at a minimum, entitled to run in Michigan’s GOP primary.