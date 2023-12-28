My cloudy crystal ball

What is the question, according to Carnac the Magnificent? I think I was studying high school physics when I heard him divine the question to the answer: “One fig to a cookie.” The question: “What is Newton’s first law?” In the spirit of Carnac the Magnificent, but without his record of reliability, I foresee a grim 2024 and beyond:
• President Biden looks like an escapee from Madame Tussauds. In 2024 his presidential replica in the exhibit at Madame Tussauds will come to look more lifelike than the president himself.
• Biden’s pitty-pat steps will shrink in 2024.
• The Supreme Court will rule that President Trump cannot be excluded from the ballot or disqualified from office under section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment.
• Biden and Trump will be their party’s respective nominees for president.
• Vice President Kamala Harris will run for reelection on the ticket with Biden. That’s an easy call. Who will be Trump’s pick for vice president? I foresee an incumbent Republican governor or incumbent Republican Senator.
• The Democratic lawfare against Trump will hobble his campaign. Counting the election of 2020 as a loss, Trump will lose to Biden for a second time.
• Will Trump concede? Carnac’s vision is cloudy on this point.
• As of the date of his reelection, Biden will be the most unpopular president ever elected to a second term.
• If President Trump wins reelection, the left will accord a “strange new respect” to John Eastman and the Eastman memo.
• Republicans will lose their narrow majority in the House but take a narrow majority in the Senate.
• As Biden continues along the glide path into his “second childhood,” his debility will result in his resignation during his second term.
• When the time comes, Harris will take the presidential oath without cackling, but she will be laughing on the inside.
