My cloudy crystal ball

What is the question, according to Carnac the Magnificent? I think I was studying high school physics when I heard him divine the question to the answer: “One fig to a cookie.” The question: “What is Newton’s first law?” In the spirit of Carnac the Magnificent, but without his record of reliability, I foresee a grim 2024 and beyond:

• President Biden looks like an escapee from Madame Tussauds. In 2024 his presidential replica in the exhibit at Madame Tussauds will come to look more lifelike than the president himself.

• Biden’s pitty-pat steps will shrink in 2024.

• The Supreme Court will rule that President Trump cannot be excluded from the ballot or disqualified from office under section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment.

• Biden and Trump will be their party’s respective nominees for president.

• Vice President Kamala Harris will run for reelection on the ticket with Biden. That’s an easy call. Who will be Trump’s pick for vice president? I foresee an incumbent Republican governor or incumbent Republican Senator.

• The Democratic lawfare against Trump will hobble his campaign. Counting the election of 2020 as a loss, Trump will lose to Biden for a second time.

• Will Trump concede? Carnac’s vision is cloudy on this point.

• As of the date of his reelection, Biden will be the most unpopular president ever elected to a second term.

• If President Trump wins reelection, the left will accord a “strange new respect” to John Eastman and the Eastman memo.

• Republicans will lose their narrow majority in the House but take a narrow majority in the Senate.

• As Biden continues along the glide path into his “second childhood,” his debility will result in his resignation during his second term.

• When the time comes, Harris will take the presidential oath without cackling, but she will be laughing on the inside.