Poltroontang Persists

“WHY WOULD TRUMP LEAK THAT TUCKER CARLSON MIGHT BE HIS VP? Because Hitler’s dead?”

As Sir Bedivere (Terry Jones) might say, who is this who is so wise in the ways of politics and history? Why, it’s Keith Olbermann, in a December 8 post on X. The former ESPN mouthpiece is in familiar form.

Back on 9/11, Keith Olbermann attributed Aaron Rodgers’ injury to his failure to vaccinate. Olbermann also charged that Riley Gaines was a “stupid unsuccessful transphobe” who “sucked at swimming.” Men’s swim team veteran Lia Thomas, now competing against women, escaped the wrath of Olbermann, who is not just about sports.

According to Olbermann, Radical Son author David Horowitz is a “right-wing lunatic fringer” and “the worst person in the world.” David Horowitz is a Jew and Jews have just suffered the worst massacre since the Holocaust. Andrew Roberts (Churchill: Walking with Destiny) makes a strong case that the Hamas terrorists are “worse than the Nazis,” who attempted to conceal their atrocities. On 10/7, Hamas terrorists took videos and one used a victim’s phone to tell his parents he killed ten Jews, and the Muslims were so thrilled for their boy.

Ivy League students call for genocide of the Jews and college presidents can’t decide if that violates their code of conduct. CAIR, a jihadist front, applauds the 10/7 massacre, and the Biden Junta does its best to hinder Israel’s response. Olbermann blamed Israel for bombing a Gaza hospital but then apologized when it became clear that Israel had nothing to do with it.

Now Olbermann goes after Trump on the grounds that “Hitler is dead.” As Roger De Bris (Christopher Hewett) said in The Producers, Olbermann’s work is “just drenched with historical goodies like that.”

As the sub-Nazi surge against the Jews continues, Keith Olbermann seems unable to find new candidates for worst person in the world. Based on his record, this know-nothing blowhard could easily claim the title.