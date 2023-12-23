Reminder: Live Podcast in 30 Minutes!

Just a reminder that the Three Whisky Happy Hour podcast records live on Zoom in about 30 minutes from right now, at 5 pm Pacific time (8 pm Eastern time), and everyone is invited to tune in and trash up the comment thread MTS3K style as we go. Lucretia is the host this week, so no one will be safe (especially since we’re going to revisit a couple of loose ends about Ukraine and J6 from our Cage Match two weeks ago).

We’ll try to take and maybe even answer some viewer questions at the bottom of the hour, and if you’re not able to join us, the audio version will be available tomorrow morning.

So if you have some whisky handy (actually this is not mandatory, but it always helps us), tune in at this Zoom link.