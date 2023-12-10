Posted on December 10, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Law

Silberman’s legacy

We wrote about Judge Laurence Silberman several times on Power Line and marked his death last year at the age of 86 in a brief note here. Judge Silberman’s scholarship and opinions reshaped American jurisprudence in the twentieth century, from constitutionalism to administrative law to national security. This past Thursday AEI hosted a daylong symposium of scholars, lawyers, and public officials to honor his intellectual legacy and immense contributions to American public life.

Professor John Yoo — our friend of 3WHH podcast fame — introduced and participated in the event, which included panels on the separation of powers, administrative law, and foreign policy. AEI has posted a rundown of the program along with the five-hour video of the entire event here. I have taken the liberty of extracting the video and posting it below. I invite interested readers to listen and learn along with me.

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses