Silberman’s legacy

We wrote about Judge Laurence Silberman several times on Power Line and marked his death last year at the age of 86 in a brief note here. Judge Silberman’s scholarship and opinions reshaped American jurisprudence in the twentieth century, from constitutionalism to administrative law to national security. This past Thursday AEI hosted a daylong symposium of scholars, lawyers, and public officials to honor his intellectual legacy and immense contributions to American public life.

Professor John Yoo — our friend of 3WHH podcast fame — introduced and participated in the event, which included panels on the separation of powers, administrative law, and foreign policy. AEI has posted a rundown of the program along with the five-hour video of the entire event here. I have taken the liberty of extracting the video and posting it below. I invite interested readers to listen and learn along with me.