Spoiler Alert: Nowhere

You know we live in a crazy world when Bill Maher is a voice of sanity. But these days, that is sometimes true. On his show last night, Maher gave viewers a history lesson and explained why the path of “resistance” for Arabs and their useful idiots on American campuses is futile. He’s wrong about a few things, but even if it’s not perfect, given his audience this is a pretty powerful dose of truth:
