Thoughts from the ammo line

Ammo Grrrll offers self-help advice on GETTING AHEAD IN AMERICA. She writes:

In general I do not watch television, but the only time I watch CNN inadvertently is when I go next door to pick up my walking partner, The Paranoid Texan. He enjoys a Saturday morning show hosted by a guy named Smerconish. I wish I had a cool name like Smerconish. Susan Smerconish…it’s just fun to say, isn’t it? But I should get to my topic before I forget what it is.

Sometimes he (the PT, not Smerconish) gives me ideas on topics for the column and this is one of them. Evidently, one of the things that happens on the show is a “survey” where CNN viewers weigh in on several questions of the day. On one particular day, the question was:

Do you believe that if you work hard in America you can get ahead?

Some 43,000 people – almost the entire CNN viewership! Haha, I kid CNN — responded and 70 percent said “Yes,” they did believe that. Now remember, these are CNN viewers, but I thought that was an astonishingly low percentage. I mean, I worked hard (here and there, now and then) and got ahead. Everybody in my whole family worked even harder than I did and got ahead. Everybody I know personally worked hard and got ahead, though some made unwise life decisions, had health challenges, unforeseen tragedies or just plain bad luck and then things worked out less well.

But definitely the next logical question in MY mind was “If hard work DOESN’T get you ahead, what does?” To the best of my knowledge, there are only a few known ways to acquire “get ahead” wealth WITHOUT working, some of which are:

Inherit it – Rockefellers, Daytons, Kennedys and the like

Marry it – Zsa Zsa Gabor, John Kerry, Dr. Jill Biden, John McCain

Marry it Briefly and Divorce it – untold numbers of Hollywood trophy wives

Steal it – John Gotti, Al Capone, Hamas monsters who live in penthouses in Qatar.

Find someone who already has $$ and take it – carjackers, pickpockets, the IRS

Accidentally find stolen gold bars in your home – Bob Menendez

Run for office and lose – Stacy “the real guv” Abrams (hey, you get to KEEP the $$ you raise even if you lose!!! Suh-weet!).

Run for office and win – everybody. Check out Liz Cheney’s leap in net worth.

Sit on your fat behind for 2 years as a “teacher,” not teaching but getting paid anyway.

Have a billionaire take a shine to you — $10M for Van Jones from Twitter twit Jack Dorsey

Start a company called Solyndra.

Peddle Influence of The Big Guy – entire Biden crime family. Talk about “ahead”! When all is said and done – and a LOT of bad stuff was done – it could total tens and tens of millions. If JUST your annual Grotesque Degenerate Sex budget – not even counting drugs! – runs to a couple of hundred thousand dollars a year? You are definitely “ahead.”

So unless you are in one of the above categories, you are probably going to have to work hard. But if you DO, and avoid other traps we will discuss below, you almost cannot HELP “getting ahead.” Oh, maybe not private school for the kiddies, skiing in Gstaad and summering in Provence “ahead,” but a plenty nice life. (By the way, that’s Provence, in France, not our Geezer Enclosure called “Province” to attract the Canadians. Do NOT, I repeat, do NOT “summer” in Province.)

I have recently learned that the “average” monthly mortgage payment in America is $3320, so that is daunting for sure. And I have no idea how the average family of four feeds itself. But NOT working is not going to get housing and food either, is it?

So who doesn’t think that getting ahead by hard work is even possible? I am just guessing here, but my assumption would be that the 30 percent who don’t think hard work will avail you of a nice lifestyle would be divided into a couple of different camps.

One would be the brainwashed Professional Victims who have been educated to believe that if you are “of” any color except typewriter-paper white, you can NEVER get ahead because the whole system is jerry-rigged just to cause you to fail.

There is currently an entire industry dedicated to promoting that false proposition while, with no evident shame or irony at all, simultaneously scamming people out of millions of dollars to do so. We have all seen the videos of embarrassing mandatory corporate “diversity” training in which there sits a big blackboard with the most blatant “wrong-think” white assumptions writ large. Terrible offensive things like: “the need to be on time.” Or “the obsession with getting the right answer.”

In other words, all the “white” things that make the average person of any color able to cope with life and strive for success. The most famous training session features a woman of largeness who has come to lecture the icky white people and miseducate black people while wearing a work-out leotard. See, that’s just part of her in-your-face stickin’ it to you. Nobody would DARE suggest she go home and come back dressed in a professional manner while she collects what was undoubtedly a large four- or five-figure check.

I have come to believe that a great many of my fellow white people, especially the wealthiest liberals and trust-fund baby leftists, are so consumed with guilt at their own unearned wealth and secret racism that they become unhinged in the presence of black people. “Normal” people who are NOT racist, and know they are not racist, judge people as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King advised, “by the content of their character” and not the color of their skin.

And, as they do with their fellow people of pallor, normal sane non-racist people find SOME black people wanting and to be avoided, and many others to be treasured as friends and competent co-workers. They do not FEEL guilty because they know they are NOT guilty of racism.

Another category of people in the 30 percent group who do not believe that work will get you The American Dream are young people of all colors who are shocked and dismayed that “work” does not mean a summer job, but working for 40 or 50 YEARS! Oh. Em. Gee, you guys! As one young lady who went viral whined (paraphrasing): “You mean I’m going to have to work just to get a house and a car and in order to put gas in that car, I have to work even more? When will I see my friends?”

Oh, the humanity! Well, honey, you will see your friends at work, at church or synagogue, on weekends, God willing at your children’s school events, at the Y or Total Fitness Hot Yoga Class. That’s how it works. It’s a drag, innit? Maybe you can get Jack Dorsey to give YOU $10 million dollars. Lord knows I’ve tried. If it weren’t for that dang Restraining Order, I bet I could have eventually convinced him how much fun I am and how deserving of that kind of money I surely must be. Heck, I was willing to take half that, if he’d been willing to hear me out.

Now it’s true that JUST working may not get you “ahead,” however that is defined. If you do not understand the concept of “budgeting”, or the notion that “outgo” cannot exceed “income” except for the government, you may not reach the “ahead” place. If you decide to become a substance abuser or a criminal (and both are definitely decisions) that will affect your life in a negative way.

On the plus side, you can greatly increase your chances of reasonable wealth by getting married (even two very modest incomes can make one decent living….trust me) and staying married (dividing your assets repeatedly is not a sustainable business plan), by staying in school until you have a marketable skill, and by not having children out of wedlock, especially at a very young age.

Finally, you would do well to look again at that blackboard in the Anti-Racist Training Seminar and copy down every single “white” thing on the blackboard that you SHOULDN’T do – and then DO them, meticulously.

But seriously, mostly it’s all about the work. Oh, and living in the greatest Land of Opportunity in the history of the world. To live pretty much paycheck to paycheck is quite common and, while not desirable, will still turn out mostly okay. But to FAIL in America, you almost have to be trying. Or did, until the Biden Crime Family got a death grip on the economy. Now it’s undeniably a much steeper climb to get ahead and a lot of running hard in place just to stay even.