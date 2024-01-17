A word from Ritchie Torres

Rep. Ritchie Torres is a Democrat whose district sits in the Bronx. He is an outspoken supporter of Israel and the Jewish people. This past Friday he gave the sermon at Manhattan’s Central Synagogue Shabbat service commemorating the life and legacy of MLK. Rep. Torres has posted the video below on his YouTube channel. The video seems to have gone viral among supporters of Israel on X.

In his remarks Torres speaks eloquently of “the moral crisis we’re facing in a post-October 7 world.” He also posits “a barbarity of the American heart” revealed in the aftermath of October 7. That seems to me too broad, but it applies many times over to the Hamas supporters in the Democratic Party and other Hamas supporters in our midst who have come out of the woodwork. As he speaks from notes or text that he rarely consults, it seems to me that everything else he has to say stands as stated and cries out to be heard.