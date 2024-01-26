Breaking bad: Inside the UN

Many of us have observed the collaboration of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) — that’s its full name — with Hamas in Gaza. It’s not hard to discern. Now it appears that UNRWA employees actually participated in the massacres of October 7. Jewish Insider editor Josh Kraushaar posts the breaking news on X. I’m sure it comes as a great surprise to the authorities at the United Nations — a surprise to be caught.

And this just in from Jewish Insider: “U.S. halts UNRWA funding over staffers’ involvement with Oct. 7 terror attacks” (“The decision comes after the U.N. agency terminated 12 employees”).