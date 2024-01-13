Capitol Bomber Back Stories

[Herewith a sequel to the previous item about leftist violence in the U.S. Capitol that Democrats always seem to forget.]

Often unaware of the date, time, and his own location, it was only natural that Joe Biden should forget 11/7, the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Capitol by the May 19th Communist Organization. As William Rosenau showed in Tonight We Bombed the U.S. Capitol, this was the “the first and only women-created and women-led terrorist group,” but there’s more about this group that people should know.

Bomber Judith Clark was the daughter of high-level officials of the Communist Party USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Soviet Union. No youthful rebellion against her Stalinist parents for Judy, but like her May 19 comrades she flew under the radar. As Rosenau shows, the May 19 Communists stole the identities of deceased infants.

They might have got the idea from the professional assassin (Edward Fox) in The Day of the Jackal, the 1973 film based on the 1971 novel by Frederick Forsyth. By 1983, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was still not on to that simple trick. With all its power and resources, the FBI failed to prevent the 1983 bombing, and the same goes for the Capitol police.

By some miracle, nobody was killed in the 11/7 attack, a contrast to 1/6 when Capitol police officer Michael Byrd gunned down unarmed U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt. As it turned out, the FBI had so many informants in the crowd that the bureau lost count, and one was communicating with his handler as he entered the Capitol.

The FBI is now putting out the word that anybody less than worshipful of Joe Biden is a domestic terrorist, violent extremist and so forth. Last August, an FBI squad gunned down Craig Robertson, a 75-year old woodworker, based on threats he allegedly made on line. Still no Inspector General report or congressional hearings on the FBI killing. That recalls another scene from The Day of the Jackal.

As inspector Claude Lebel (Michael Lonsdale) told Madam de Montpellier (Delphine Seyrig), “be in no doubt as to the seriousness of your position.” And as Lt. Columbo (Peter Falk) used to say, just “one more thing.”

The May 19 Communists collaborated with the Black Liberation Army, like the Black Panthers basically a violent gang posing as persecuted political activists. The May 19 girls helped the BLA’s Joanne Chesimard, imprisoned for killing a police officer, escape to Cuba. Now known as Assata Shakur, the BLA cop-killer is the icon of BLM, Black Lives Matter, a big player in the 2020 violence passed off as “peaceful protest.”

May 19 bomber Susan Rosenberg played a role in Chesimard’s escape. Pardoned by President Clinton in 2001, Rosenberg published An American Radical: Political Prisoner in My Own Country in 2011 and went on to become vice-chair of Thousand Currents, fiscal sponsor of the Black Lives Matter Global Network. What goes around comes around.

Stalinist offspring Judy Clark was Rosenberg’s accomplice in the 1981 Brinks robbery that took the lives of police officers Peter Paige and Edward O’Grady and security guard Waverly Brown. Clark drew a sentence of 75 years to life but in 2016 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted Clark’s sentence and she was granted parole in 2019. Other May 19 Communists are still on the run.

The FBI is offering up to $100,000 for information on Elizabeth Ann Duke wanted for “alleged involvement in a series of criminal activities during the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. She was allegedly a member of the radical group known as the May 19th Communist Organization which advocated communism and the violent overthrow of the United States Government.” The fugitive, born in 1940, is “armed and dangerous” and an escape risk.

Donna Joan Borup “was a member of the May 19th Communist Organization, a Marxist-Leninist organization which advocated the armed revolution and violent overthrow of the United States Government.” The FBI is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the “alleged domestic terrorist.”

In the style of Carter and Clinton, Joe Biden would likely pardon both fugitives. So the Communist Capitol bombers could become the only people in America clearly better off than they were four years ago.