Earth Rider to Biden

Last week John posted an inscrutable nine-second clip of President Biden displaying his mental acuity in remarks made during his visit to the Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, Wisconsin. It was challenging to make out what Biden was saying.

Some translation is required. It needs to be translated from gibberish into English. I’m not sure that’s possible. This might be impenetrable.

Biden is having a VERY tough time reading from his giant teleprompter today 😳 pic.twitter.com/EFKvUwIebn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2024

The White House has posted a transcript of Biden’s remarks at the brewery here. By internal evidence, one might think that Biden was confessing the damage he had suffered as a result of lead exposure.

Every lead pipe is going to be taken out so you can turn on your faucet and drink clean water without getting sick. You know, a recent study shows that reducing lead exposure for children has the same effect on a student’s test scores as reducing the size of a class they’re in from 22 to 15 — one tenth the cost, it is. It matters. It affects the ability of the brain to function. That’s why we’re going to eliminate every single lead pipe in America. And I promise you that. We got the money to do it now.

In his case, however, we know lead exposure isn’t the problem. Age has addled his brain. Thus his twisted thoughts on cleaning up the Great Lakes, “which provide drinking water to 20 million people.”

“We got the money to do it now” could be his motto. They call it Bidenomics. It makes him giddy. Indeed, he sounded drunk as he gave voice to Earth Rider’s indebtedness to the Great Lakes (per the transcript):

And, by the way, it used to make the beer brewed here — (laughs) — it is used to make the brewed beer here in this refine- — oh, Earth Rider, thanks for the Great Lakes. I wondered why (inaudible) — (laughter)

Pity the poor transcriber. “Inaudible” solves a lot of problems and “laughter” is the tribute that cognition pays to claptrap.