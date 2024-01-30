Fauda for real

NRO has posted the breaking news update “Undercover Israeli Commandos Kill Three Palestinian Militants in West Bank Hospital Raid.” The update by David Zimmerman links to a video posted by national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The tweet below incorporates the video in the upper left panel.

Fauda, in real life, CRAZY VIDEO of IDF SF dressed as Doctors and nurses raided a hospital in Jenin where the head of Hamas in Jenni and 2 of his deputies were hiding. The force climbed to the 3rd floor and eliminated the 3. pic.twitter.com/gvrdCFCqHj — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 30, 2024

NRO refers to the terrorists as “militants” in the headline and in the story (“A group of roughly a dozen undercover Israeli commandos entered a hospital in the West Bank on Tuesday and killed three Palestinian militants” and “Hamas said the three militants who were killed belonged to the Jenin Brigades, an armed Palestinian faction in the West Bank city of the same name”). Good grief. Et tu, NRO?

Well, Zimmerman also writes: “The men were also terrorists closely associated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the Israel Defense Forces said…” I guess it’s okay to refer to them as “terrorists” if the designation can be attributed to the IDF.