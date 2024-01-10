Folies Bergès

The House Oversight Committee interviewed Hunter Biden’s art dealer yesterday behind closed doors. His name is Georges Bergès. Committee chairman James Comer has posted a statement (followed by key takeaways).

It seems that not all was as it was cracked up to be, so to speak, by the Biden White House. Indeed, it seems that nothing was as it was cracked up to be by the Biden White House. This is Comer’s statement:

The Biden White House appears to have deceived the American people about facilitating an ethics agreement governing the sale of Hunter Biden’s art. Hunter Biden’s gallerist never had any communication with the White House about such an agreement to make sure there was any sort of ethics compliance at all, and he provided information to the committee revealing how Hunter Biden’s amateur art career is an ethics nightmare. The vast majority of Hunter Biden’s art has been purchased by Democrat donors, one of whom was appointed by President Biden to a prestigious commission after she purchased Hunter Biden’s art for tens of thousands of dollars shortly after Joe Biden’s inauguration. The White House has a lot of explaining to do about misleading the American people.

The New York Post reports on Bergès’s testimony in this story by Steven Nelson and Josh Christenson. Jonathan Turley comments on the testimony here.

Nothing in the testimony will shock anyone at this point. Insofar as the art hustle element of the Biden family business is concerned, it appears to constitute a satirical epilogue.