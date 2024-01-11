Posted on January 11, 2024 by Scott Johnson in Anti-Semitism, Hamas

Gaza comes to San Francisco

San Francisco supervisors wrapped their resolution in a shroud of evenhandedness as they approved a resolution calling for a “sustained ceasefire” in Gaza that condemns Hamas as well as the Israeli government and urges the Biden administration to press for the release of all hostages and delivery of humanitarian aid. You, Mr. Hitler, you have a good point, and you, Mr. Churchill, you do too. Those in the audience did not want anyone to explicate the meaning of their message to innocent bystanders.

For some reason or other the Hamas supporters in the crowd celebrated the passage of the resolution opposed by the gentleman above. It seems to have something to do with the call to “Free Palestine” to keep up the the rapes and the massacres.

Responses