Gaza comes to San Francisco

San Francisco supervisors wrapped their resolution in a shroud of evenhandedness as they approved a resolution calling for a “sustained ceasefire” in Gaza that condemns Hamas as well as the Israeli government and urges the Biden administration to press for the release of all hostages and delivery of humanitarian aid. You, Mr. Hitler, you have a good point, and you, Mr. Churchill, you do too. Those in the audience did not want anyone to explicate the meaning of their message to innocent bystanders.

A brave #Jewish man speaks against an Antisemitic San Francisco anti-Israel resolution, only to be met with jeers. 5 of his family members were killed in Kibbutz Be’eri, 2 were kidnapped to #Gaza. The crowd called him a pig and said the massacres and rapes never happened.… pic.twitter.com/DfKr2JxoLd — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) January 11, 2024

For some reason or other the Hamas supporters in the crowd celebrated the passage of the resolution opposed by the gentleman above. It seems to have something to do with the call to “Free Palestine” to keep up the the rapes and the massacres.