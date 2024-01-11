Hunter Biden showed up in the audience at the House Oversight Committee hearing on his ostentatious defiance of the committee’s subpoena. He faces a committee resolution that would hold him in contempt of Congress. However, he rests secure in the knowledge that he enjoys the protection of the Biden Department of Justice. Otherwise he might be in trouble, like Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro in days of old.

Sitting in the audience, Biden was flanked by crabby Abbe Lowell (his attorney) and Kevin Morris (his moneyman). They serve as his guard of dishonor. Were it not for the Biden Department of Justice, however, even Lowell and Morris would be unable to pull Hunter’s chestnuts out of the fire.

Hunt’s stunt appeared calculated to support the impression that he is burning to testify and to convey the impression of Republican bad faith. Both are illusions. As Jonathan Turley puts it, Biden is in flagrant contempt. New York Post columns Miranda Devine and Ben Weingarten offer a few other speculations that seem to me less likely than that thought.

Like an Escher graphic, the Hunter Biden show has become a surreal circus featuring an endless loop of rings. Semafor’s story on the proceedings captures the multidimensional character of the farce. In the event, both the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees voted to advance a resolution holding Biden in contempt.

Video via Charles Hilu/Free Beacon.