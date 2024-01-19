Insane barbarism

As Secretary Antony Blinken and other high officials of the Biden administration yammer on about the purported “two-state solution,” Israelis continue to absorb what happened to them on October 7. It’s unusual for Israelis to arrive at a consensus on anything, but they have done so on this “solution.” As a solution, they think it ranks up there with the Final Solution. They concur that no Israeli in his right mind would agree to such the “two-state solution” (as Israel’s President Chaim Herzog put it in Davos yesterday).

IDF soldier Adir Tahar was killed in fighting with Hamas terrorists on October 7. He was then beheaded. One of the terrorist later tried to sell his head for $10,000. David Tahar, Adir’s father, told the story in an interview with Israel’s Channel 14 on Wednesday. The interview was conducted in Hebrew and posted on X. The Times of Israel summarizes it here with more including additional evidence of beheadings on October 7. Who can read this and think, hey, time to give them a state?

The terrorists…cut off his son’s head and took it to Gaza, David said. Adir’s body was identified from his identity tags, DNA testing, and personal items in his pockets. David discovered the mutilation minutes before Adir was due to be buried. The soldier’s remains were brought for interment at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. David said he insisted he wanted to see his son’s body though IDF officials warned him it would be better if he didn’t look. “A father needs to know everything about his children,” he explained to Channel 14. Half an hour before the burial ceremony, when just he and his nephew were alone with the coffin, David opened it to look at his son. “I understood exactly what I was burying,” David said. “I knew I was burying a boy without the essential part.” David said that for two months he tried everything he could to find out where his son’s head was. “It wasn’t easy, it wasn’t simple,” he said and recalled watching dozens of hours of videos from the Hamas massacres that were posted to social media. Eventually, he found a video showing his son’s body without his head. Then, in December “a miracle” happened, he said. Two terrorists who were captured by Israeli forces and interrogated by the Shin Bet security service revealed that one of them had tried to sell an IDF soldier’s head for $10,000 and gave details on where it could be found. “That is just insane barbarism,” David said. Orders were given for an elite unit, backed up by tanks, to enter a central Gaza location where they found the head in a bag inside a freezer in an ice cream store. The severed head had also apparently been further abused, David said. It was returned to Israel. DNA and dental records showed that it was Adir’s head and it was later buried.

Israeli author Hen Mazzig also summarized the interview in the tweet below. I include it here for the photo of father and son.