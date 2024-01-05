Israel Update, Tablet style

Tablet has adopted Michael Doran and Gadi Taub as co-hosts of their Israel Update podcast. Tune in to episode 3 (video below) “Is Israel’s Supreme Court going to tear the country apart?” My take is that Israel’s Supreme Court has a lot in common with the Harvard Corporation. Here is Tablet’s summary of the episode:

The world of Israeli jurisprudence is so surreal that you have to pinch yourself to believe what you see. This week, the country’s Supreme Court first struck down a constitutional amendment, then declared judicial authority to remove a sitting prime minister. Michael Doran and Gadi Taub explain what the judges are up to, and what the consequences may be. Because apart from judicial theory, these decisions have political implications for the war: they threaten to throw Israel back into the controversies about judicial reform that tore the country apart before October 7.

Meanwhile the war may be widening in the north following the assassination of Hamas’s West Bank chief, Saleh al-Arouri. The hit was carried out in Beirut and is widely attributed to Israel.

If the assassination was done by Israel, it might be a message not just to Hamas and Hezbollah, but also to the United States, which is trying to retrain Israel on the northern front.

And finally: Mike and Gadi’s picks for the dumbest takes on the news.