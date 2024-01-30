The Department of Defense has identified the three American soldiers killed in Jordan. They were by an Iranian proxy using a drone. More than 40 other service members were injured in the attack on Tower 22.

The three soldiers killed are Sgt. William Jerome Rivers of Carrollton, Georgia; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders of Waycross, Georgia; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett of Savannah, Georgia. All three were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Georgia. The DoD announcement adds these details on those killed:

Sgt. William J. Rivers, 46, served in the Army Reserve as an interior electrician. Among his awards and decorations are the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. Spc. Kennedy L. Sanders, 24, served in the Army Reserve as a horizontal construction engineer. Her awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. Spc. Breonna A. Moffett, 23, served in the Army Reserve as a horizontal construction engineer. Her awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Adam Smith famously observed that there is a great deal of ruin in a nation. President Biden and his team are testing the limits. Query whether there is also a great deal of disgrace in a nation. Witness the witless Karine Jean-Pierre’s comments on the killed service members. She perfectly represents the White House on whose behalf she speaks.