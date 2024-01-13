Talk about the passion, cont’d

Earlier this week I noted President Biden’s tribute to “the passion” of the pro-Hamas protesters who disrupted his speech at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. I infer that they passionately support Hamas. They passionately oppose Israel. They passionately hate, well, you know who. It’s not clear why their “passion” validates anything about them. It’s Nietzsche for dummies.

In the course of his remarks, Biden also observed:

I was talking downstairs. I — I’ve spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than I have — than most people I know, Black or white, have spent in that church. (Laughter.) Because that’s where I started — no, I’m serious. It started with the Civil Rights Movement.

That’s what the man said.

Thaleigha Rampersad has compiled the current weekly edition of Joe Biden’s senior moments (video below). You may have missed it, but the White House trotted out Dr. Jill Biden on MSNBC this week to testify to Biden’s fitness to serve another four years. Coming from the family doctor, that means a lot. Mrs. Biden, if I may call her that, invoked the old man’s “passion.” She has seen it! Rampersad draws on the interview for this edition of the video.

Mrs. Biden’s partiality tends to undermine her credibility as a witness. If she were subject to cross-examination, the first question might be, “You’re his wife, right?” The second question might be, “You enjoy life in the White House, right?” The third question might be, “Don’t we see enough of him to make up our own mind about his fitness?” The fourth question might be, “Who asked you to go out and say those things?” Rampersad challenges Dr. Jill’s credibility by interspersing clips from the MSNBC interview with her husband’s performance on the stump this week.