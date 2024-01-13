There Is No Debate—There Will Be No Debates

If the election comes down to Trump versus Biden again as is likely, it is a certainty that there will be no debates between them—the first presidential race in 50 years without debates. The Biden White House is already floating the trial balloons for refusing to debate Trump while concealing the real reason—they know Biden is not longer up to it. He can no longer do press conferences or one-on-one interview with friendly reporters.

Trump will be merciless on the campaign trail about this cowardice, and if he can stay disciplined (a big “if” with Trump), he will likely get under Biden’s thin skin.

It might go something like this: