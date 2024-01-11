Whole lotta lyin’ goin’ on

Matt Taibbi has a posted a good column he calls “Orf vs. the Memory Hole: Anthony Fauci’s Pandemic Follies” (behind the Racket News paywall). Orf is Matt Orfalea, who has compiled one of the videos that accompanies Taibbi’s column. Taibbi explains:

I’m recovering from a particularly violent bout of Covid-19, so perhaps as a vaccinated person I’m a bit frostier on the subject than one might normally be, but Orf has put together a clip I hope future historians will bother to review. It’s now clear one of the biggest, if not the biggest single sources of misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic was Fauci himself. Incidentally, as Dr. Jay Bhattacharya just noted, Fauci just admitted the six-foot social distancing rule “just sort of appeared,” and was likely not based on any data. So there’s that. The…Orf clip [below] pertains to one corner of the jumble: Fauci’s preposterous double-down on the idea that he was never “strongly leaning totally one way or the other” about the origin of the disease.

The fallacious Dr. Fauci sat for interviews this past Monday and Tuesday with the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic. In the struggle of memory against forgetting there is much more to come.