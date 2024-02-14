Democrats Against Democracy

More evidence that when Democrats talk about Our Democracy™️ they don’t mean democracy. They mean not having to deal with those pesky opponents that sometimes, God forbid, win elections.

Thus, Rasmussen finds that 78% of Democrats approve of “state officials removing Trump’s name from the ballot.” Well, that’s one way to make it easy to elect Democrats.

In a parallel finding, 77% of Democrats say that the January 6 protest was “an insurrection that attempted to overthrow the government.” That, despite the fact that not a single protester was arrested with a weapon, the only person killed was Ashli Babbitt, and there is no conceivable scenario where the guy with horns and his allies could have taken over the government. The idea is idiotic. So idiotic, in fact, that I think anyone dumb enough to subscribe to it should be barred from voting. That is My Democracy™️.