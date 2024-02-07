Posted on February 7, 2024 by Scott Johnson in Hamas

Hostage to Hamas, cont’d

The abduction, mistreatment, and murder of Israeli hostages by Hamas is criminal and barbaric. The latest example, just posted on X (below), takes up the rumored murder of three of the hostages. Medvin has deleted the post in which she asserted it as fact.

Take it for what it is worth. The point remains the same. I separately add it to the adjacent post so I don’t have to relegate it to an update. It is illustrative of what exactly the Hamas supporters among us support, what they promote, what they seek to protect and perpetuate.

