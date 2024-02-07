Hostage to Hamas, cont’d

The abduction, mistreatment, and murder of Israeli hostages by Hamas is criminal and barbaric. The latest example, just posted on X (below), takes up the rumored murder of three of the hostages. Medvin has deleted the post in which she asserted it as fact.

After a few requests to delete for now, I did. Will wait for the local Israeli media to post it first, that’s what some Israelis want. Okay let’s wait. I listen to Israeli requests. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 7, 2024

Take it for what it is worth. The point remains the same. I separately add it to the adjacent post so I don’t have to relegate it to an update. It is illustrative of what exactly the Hamas supporters among us support, what they promote, what they seek to protect and perpetuate.