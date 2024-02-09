“Let me see your shoe.” “Huh?” “Let me see your shoe!” “Why?” “Because I have never seen anybody put their shoe that far up a guy’s ass.”

That’s my favorite line of dialogue from the closing scene of Inside Man, a 2006 bank-robbery thriller starring Denzel Washington and Chiwetel Ejiofor (in the scene quoted), along with Clive Owen, Christopher Plummer, and Jodie Foster. (Clip at the end of this post: this dialogue at the 3:10 mark.)

That line of dialogue came to mind at the end of the oral argument at the Supreme Court in the Colorado Trump eligibility case, which I listened to in my car on a day trip. To clean it up slightly, the Court done put its boot all the way up the posterior of the Trump derangement behind this case. When even Sonya Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown-Jackson are skeptical, you know you’re in deep trouble, requiring the best proctologist to get you out of trouble. Unfortunately for Colorado, their lawyer wasn’t even a homeopath. Everyone likes to say that you should never make predictions based on oral arguments, but in this case I think we can safely say the only question is whether the vote will be 9 – 0, or 8 – 1.

But then I finally arrived home late in the day to see the Hur report on Joe Biden’s obvious senility. Another boot up the posterior. Inside Man indeed. To paraphrase Lloyd Bridges in another classic film, I picked the wrong day to be on the road.