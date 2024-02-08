No way to treat a friend

Israel is engaged in a war of survival against Hamas. It is only one front of its war of survival against Iran, but it is the war that it must win now. President Biden has made a show of support, Biden style. His express support has turned to ambivalence at best and hostility at worst in leaks and statements that falsely defame Israel.

These false statements are disgusting under the circumstances. One such statement has been repeated many times by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Biden administration officials. According to their patronizing instruction, Israel must observe international law in prosecuting the war. The implication is of course to the contrary. As I say, sickening.

Yesterday in Israel Blinken hit a new low. The Times of Israel refers to Blinken’s statement as caustic, which doesn’t quite capture its base quality: “Israelis were dehumanized in the most horrific way on October 7,” he said. “The hostages have been dehumanized every day since. But that cannot be a license to dehumanize others.” Again, the implication is to the contrary.

Blinken reeks of weakness, of cowardice, of betrayal. Michael Oren comments: “When Secretary of State Blinken accuses Israel—inaccurately, unfairly, and libelously—of dehumanizing Palestinians, he dehumanizes us and contributes to the delegitimization of Israel and the demonization of Jews worldwide.” It is a stab in the back (or the front) of the kind that gave Brutus a bad name.