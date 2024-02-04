Prayers, please

James Bovard drew attention to this year’s edition of the National Prayer Breakfast last week in the New York Post column “Biden speaks of ‘hell’ at the National Prayer Breakfast — his speech certainly was.” Bovard holds: “It’s one of Washington’s most hypocritical rituals, where politicians gather to silently pray that the Lord will destroy all their enemies — or at least get them indicted on multiple charges.” Lord, save us from Joe Biden.
Bovard reports: “Organizers stressed the event strictly adhered to ‘congressional ethical standards’ — a phrase that boosts confidence only inside the Beltway.” Bovard goes so far as to cite Molière’s classic satire of religious hypocrisy: “Tartuffe is the patron saint of the prayer breakfast.” (Read it in Richard Wilbur’s translation.)
Bovard highlights the Tartuffery of Biden’s remarks (White House transcript here). He lays off the low comedy of Biden’s slurred speech and struggles with the teleprompter. Given the location of the breakfast at the Capitol, this is my favorite: “It’s fitting today marks the first time the National Prayer Breakfast is being held here in Statuar- —
Statutory [Statuary] Hall.”
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.