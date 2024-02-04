Prayers, please

James Bovard drew attention to this year’s edition of the National Prayer Breakfast last week in the New York Post column “Biden speaks of ‘hell’ at the National Prayer Breakfast — his speech certainly was.” Bovard holds: “It’s one of Washington’s most hypocritical rituals, where politicians gather to silently pray that the Lord will destroy all their enemies — or at least get them indicted on multiple charges.” Lord, save us from Joe Biden.

Bovard reports: “Organizers stressed the event strictly adhered to ‘congressional ethical standards’ — a phrase that boosts confidence only inside the Beltway.” Bovard goes so far as to cite Molière’s classic satire of religious hypocrisy: “Tartuffe is the patron saint of the prayer breakfast.” (Read it in Richard Wilbur’s translation.)