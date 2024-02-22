Raspberries for Raskin

Tony Bobulinski testified before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees this past Tuesday. The transcript of his testimony and related exhibits have been posted online here.

Given Bobulinski’s first-hand knowledge of the Biden family business, I take it that committee Democrats including Jamie Raskin could not deal squarely with Bobulinski’s testimony on the merits. Bobulinski’s counsel responds to Raskin’s comments at length in the 15-page letter below. Miranda Devine comments: “Tony Bobulinski calls out Jamie Raskin’s lies. Read the whole thing.”

Bobulinski letter to Raskin… by NYP