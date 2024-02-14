Sighting Sinwar

The IDF has released video of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar heading down a Hamas terror tunnel under Khan Younis on October 10 with one of his wives and three children. Amon the stories on the video I have found most worth reading are those by JNS and the Times of Israel here and here respectively.

“Hamas leaders, wherever they are hiding, should know they are on borrowed time.” Watch the full statement by IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari: pic.twitter.com/iyh2pPlFuA — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 14, 2024

I should think Sinwar is getting nervous. He must be hearing footsteps. According to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, the IDF has arrested family members of Hamas leaders who are “providing us with large amounts of intelligence.” The IDF wants Sinwar dead or alive.

Sinwar wants a “ceasefire” of the kind that will require the IDF to retreat and let him carry on his big plans for the Final Solution. For some reason, Israelis would prefer not to accommodate his plans.

Below is a fantastic underground tour courtesy of the IDF. The tour includes Sinwar’s “main hideout.” We should take a look. You know a lot of foreign aid must have gone into the facilities, perhaps with a little help from Hamas’s UNRWA arm. Indeed, the IDF tour guide points out the UNRWA supplies found in Sinwar’s bunker. The IDF also found the money left inside Sinwar’s safe. As I say, Sinwar must have been hearing footsteps. Highly recommended.