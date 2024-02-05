The Biden Countdown

Two items in the news suggest Democrats are looking everywhere for their panic button and Xanax: the latest NBC poll showing Trump beating Biden by 5 points (beyond the margin of error, and the largest lead Trump has ever had—heck, Trump has almost never led in the head-to-head polls going back to 2015), and the announcement that Biden declined a pre-Super Bowl interview. What president campaigning for re-election in a tight race turns down that large an audience for an interview that is certain to be not that difficult?

A president who can no longer plausibly function on his feet is who. Biden’s decline from his already shaky state two years ago is obvious. And today he spoke of meeting in 2021 with a “German chancellor” who was actually French and who died in 1996:

WATCH: Joe Biden says he recently met with “Mitterand from Germany.” Mitterand was the FRENCH President between 1981 and 1995. He also died in 1996. pic.twitter.com/W0YPBDp69n — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) February 5, 2024

The hot talk is that Biden will step aside in May for someone else. Can he make it to May? I’m not sure he can make it to this weekend.