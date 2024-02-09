The Daily Chart: Biden and the Oddsmakers

Well, well, lookie here: the price for bets on Kamala Harris or Gavin Newsom being the Democratic nominee jumped sharply last night:
I believe that’s what they call “gapping up” in the futures market pits.
My offering to the Twitter gods this morning:
