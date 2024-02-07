The Daily Chart: Christian America?

George Washington famously said in his Farewell Address: ““[o]f all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports…. reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.”
Conservatives still believe this. Liberals increasingly don’t. It is arguably the case that this question may be the most important divide, or source of political polarization, in the country today.
