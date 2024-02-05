The Daily Chart: Sarah Palin Was Right

Remember how the left jeered when Sarah Palin, back during her star turn in 2008, led crowd chants of “Drill, baby, drill!” All the Certified Smart People like John Kerry and Al Gore said there was no way we could hope to end our dependence on foreign oil through domestic production, and President Obama was predicting that the U.S. would be off of oil by 2020 or so.

Funny we don’t hear that “we can’t drill out way out” mantra any more.

This helps explain why the climate cultists, to whom Biden promised to “end fossil fuels,” are quietly out of their mind with rage at Biden right now, as I explain in my latest column for The Pipeline.

Chaser: