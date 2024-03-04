Posted on March 4, 2024 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Fake Green

Churchill remarked that “For a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.” A similar thing can be said, apparently, for green energy—you can’t subsidize or tax-break yourself to a truly profitable business.

Responses