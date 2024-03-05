The Daily Chart: White House Hypocrisy by the Numbers

One of the central totems of the modern left and its women’s auxiliary (the feminist movement) is the alleged “wage gap” between men and women. You know the cliche—women only earn 80 cents for every dollar a man earns. This cliche has been exploded countless times, but it refuses to die because it retains endless utility for grievance-junkies who run the Democratic Party. You know the Biden White House will continue to deploy it.

Which makes Mark Perry’s annual analysis of White House salaries under Democrats so much fun: