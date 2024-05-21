A shout-out to Sir Charles

I have patronized the Davanni’s pizza/hoagie restaurant since it was founded in 1975 as Pontillo’s, meaning the original store at the corner of Grand and Cleveland in St. Paul. I think its pizza hoagie got me through law school. and it has grown into a thriving local chain.
The entrepreneurial spirit still courses through the chain. Stopping there for lunch today, I found the sign above. It quotes budding Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards responding to
Shaquille O’Neal’s Charles Barkley’s request for a list of good restaurants when he comes to town this week for the NBA Western Conference Finals. That sign is a shout-out to Shaq Sir Charles that this is the place. It didn’t make the Star Tribune’s list, but it makes mine and the sign is still making me laugh.
