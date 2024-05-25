Barry Goes Begging for Biden

Hoop fans who miss games can Google “NBA Scores” and find box scores, player statistics and YouTube summaries with all the key plays. In brief commercials on these videos, Biden and Obama have been asking for support. Following the Dallas Mavericks victory over Minnesota on May 24, it was Obama alone urging contributions to Joe Biden’s campaign. Viewers might think his handlers consider Biden unfit to make the plea himself, but there’s another way to see it.

A David Garrow revealed in Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, the 1995 Dreams from My Father was a novel and the author a composite character. He started out as Barry Soetoro, after Lolo Soetoro, the Indonesian student his mother Ann Dunham married in 1965. As David Samuels noted in “The Obama Factor,” the composite character became president and is responsible for “the disaster we are living through now.” Through staffers in the Biden White House, it’s “turtles all the way down,” and Obama continues to run the country. So when he panhandles for Biden, the composite character is really making a pitch for himself.

Obama’s Biden commercial quickly disappeared from the video, which raises another point. If the Democrats want to make Biden disappear from the ticket, there are many ways they can go about it. As Trump likes to say, we’ll have to see what happens.