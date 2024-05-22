CFPB Meets DSM

Thanks to a 7-2 vote of the Supreme Court, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will continue to be funded by the Federal Reserved instead of congressional appropriations. As the people should know, the court ruling does not confer any merit on the CFPB, a legacy of the Carter-Era Community Reinvestment Act. The CFPB was based on the assumption that even educated and informed consumers are unable to look out for themselves without help from politicians. For example, in a speech last September, Sen. Elizabeth Warren claimed:

The CFPB is the cop on the beat for the finances of American families. The CFPB does something else that’s important: it makes markets work better. The CFPB promotes stability in the economy by laying out clear rules of the road. In short, the CFPB helps make markets work more efficiently and helps build a stronger American economy. Yes, the payday lenders want to boost their profits by taking the cop off the beat, but we’re not backing down without a fight. For MAGA Republican lawmakers, pain is the point. Chaos is the point. Government that cannot work for the people is the point. But the CFPB is government that works for people all across this country—and that makes it worth fighting for.

And so on. As the people might recall, Warren based her entire career on the claim that she was a Cherokee, duly exposed as a falsehood. Anyone with the slightest integrity would have resigned but the Massachusetts Democrat remained in the Senate and went on to run for president. The dynamic in play here is the Dictatorship of the Subjunctive Mood (DSM), a form of reality dysphoria that empowers politicians to make false claims with no consequences. As I show in Yes I Con: United Fakes of America, Elizabeth Warren is hardly alone. And as the peasant Dennis (Michael Palin) might say, like strange women lying in ponds, DSM is no basis for a system of government.