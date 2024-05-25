Doddering On

Here is Joe Biden, talking about…something, it is hard to say what. Mostly he seems to be trying to stay awake:



Joe Biden is visibly, obviously senile. I don’t think the question is so much, will he win in November? as, will he still be alive in November?

But let’s assume he makes it to the finish line, and wins. Right now that looks about 50/50. Then what? It seems to me that Biden’s inauguration for a second term would trigger a kind of constitutional crisis. We are in uncharted waters: never before have we elected a president who is patently incapable of discharging his duties. That is, I guess, what the 25th Amendment was intended to address. But what are they going to do, invoke the 25th Amendment in the first month of Biden’s administration?

We have lived through what may be an unprecedented loss of confidence in government. That loss of confidence has been decried by many, but, sadly, it has been wholly justified by events. But what if our president is universally understood to be senile? What will that do to confidence in government? And what will we make of the cynical elder abuse perpetrated by the Democratic Party and those around Biden (including his wife), for the sole purpose of denying Donald Trump the presidency?

As I say, uncharted waters.