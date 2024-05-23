Enter the CIA

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler must be extraordinarily brave men. They blew the whistle on Hunter Biden, the Biden family business, and the Biden Department of Justice’s sham investigation of same.

Yesterday the House Ways and Means Committee the Ways and Means Committee released more than 100 pages of newly obtained evidence provided by Shapley and Ziegler. Chairman Smith’s expository press release is posted here, the documents themselves here. The documents suggest that Hunter Biden lied in his testimony before the committee this past February.

Shapley and Ziegler comment on the related lawsuit brought by Biden in this New York Post column. Miranda Devine characterizes the documents released yesterday as the second prong of a double whammy that includes the possible entrance of the CIA from stage left:

Shapley…produced a document that adds further weight to the suspicion that Hunter’s “sugar brother,” bong-smoking Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris, was under CIA protection…. The new evidence about the CIA’s intervention in the five-year criminal investigation into Hunter raises questions about the agency’s role in other aspects of the Biden protection racket. Shapley produced an affidavit and emails showing that Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf told him that “she and DOJ Tax Attorney Jack Morgan had recently returned from the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, where they had been summoned to discuss Kevin Morris . . . and as a result we could no longer pursue him as a witness . . . for the investigation.” Despite having a high-level security clearance, Shapley was never given the classified briefing he requested to understand why Morris was off-limits, even while the lawyer was an integral part of the tax case, after lending Hunter more than $6 million to pay off his tax debts and fund his ritzy life­style.

Was Kevin Morris a CIA asset? Was Lesley Wolf actually warned off Morris’s trail by the intervention of the CIA? To say the least, some follow-up investigation of Wolf’s comments is warranted.

Students of ancient history may recall Richard Nixon’s attempt to use the CIA to thwart the FBI’s investigation of Watergate in the immediate aftermath of the break-in. Stanley Kutler covers it at pages 218-221 of The Wars of Watergate. It forms an essential part of Article 1 of the Articles of Impeachment voted by the House Judiciary Committee in July 1974.

Nixon’s CIA brainstorm appears on the June 23, 1972 smoking gun tape in which “Haldeman and Nixon discuss the progress of the FBI’s investigation especially the tracing of the source of money found on the burglars” and “propose having the CIA ask the FBI to halt their investigation of the Watergate break-in by claiming that the break-in was a national security operation.”